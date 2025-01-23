Farai Jere and Lifa Ncube step down as PSL bosses after board decision

Premier Soccer League chairman Farai Jere and his deputy Lifa Ncube have left their positions following the expiration of their contracts.

Jere and Ncube will not have their contacts renewed following a resolution by the Board of Governors during an Extraordinary General Meeting held on 19 December 2024.

A statement by the league reads: “The Premier Soccer League (PSL) wishes to inform all stakeholders that, following a resolution by the Board of Governors during an Extraordinary General Meeting held on 19 December 2024, the PSL Chairman, Hon Farai Jere and Vice Chairman, Mr Lifa Ncube have stepped down from their respective positions. This follows the expiration of their terms of office on 31 December 2024.

“The Board of Governors also resolved to entrust the remaining members of PSL Emergency Committee, namely Messrs Masimba Chihowa, Moses Maunganidze and Isaiah Mupfurutsa with the responsibility of running the League’s affairs until elections are conducted to fill these positions.

“We would like to thank Hon Jere and Mr Ncube for their unwavering dedication and exceptional leadership throughout their tenure. We wish them the best in their future endeavours.

“We assure all stakeholders that the PSL Emergency Committee will manage the league’s operations effectively during this period of transition.”