Admiral Muskwe close to signing a deal in Finland

Admiral Muskwe is reportedly close to signing a deal with Finish top-flight club IFK Mariehamn.

Muskwe has been trials at the club for over a week now.

He is currently a free agent following his release at League Two side Harrogate after his one-month contract was not extended at the end of December due to an injury.

IFK’s CEO and sports director Jimmy Wargh told Nya Åland, as cited by Veikkausliiga.com, that they have been impressed by Muskwe.

“We have been relatively satisfied with what we have seen of him during the trial period, and there is a high probability that we will make a deal.

“There are still certain details that need to be worked out, but that is how it looks right now,” said Wargh.