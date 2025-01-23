CAF confirms draw procedure for 2025 Afcon

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed the draw procedure for the 2025 Afcon.

The draw is set to happen on 27 January, 2025 in Rabat, Morocco which is one of the cities where the tournament will be held at the end of the year.

The ceremony will start at 8 pm CAT.

All 24 nations that have qualified for the AFCON 2025, including Zimbabwe, will be represented by officials.

The representatives will also assess the match venues, training facilities and hotel infrastructure during their visit to Morocco.

Seeding and Draw Procedure:

The twenty-four qualified teams will be placed in four pots of six teams based on the FIFA Rankings.

The seeding will be confirmed ahead of the ceremony.

During the draw, the teams will be placed into six pools each containing four sides. The top two teams in each group and the four best third-placed sides advance to the round of 16.1

Qualified Teams:

Morocco (Hosts), Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Algeria, DR Congo, Senegal, Egypt, Angola, Equatorial Guinea, Cote d’Ivoire, Uganda, South Africa, Gabon, Tunisia, Nigeria, Zambia, Mali, Zimbabwe, Comoros, Sudan, Benin, Tanzania, Botswana, Mozambique