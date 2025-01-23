FIFA suspension motivated Gore

Aspiring ZIFA president Marshall Gore has revealed that the suspension imposed on Zimbabwe by FIFA motivated him to contest for the association’s presidency.

In February 2022, FIFA suspended Zimbabwe for what the world governing body termed third party interference, after the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) suspended the then ZIFA executive committee led by Felton Kamambo.

An 18-month wilderness ensued, during which all Zimbabwe national teams didn’t participate in any international competitions and that is what motivated Gore to want to lead ZIFA.

“My main reason for wanting to go for the president in the ZIFA elections is the pain we suffered as a country when we were suspended from international football,” said Gore.

“I strongly believe that those problems could have been eliminated if we had people who had the game at heart. So, I actually think that was a turning point for me which led me wanting to do this,” he added.

Gore, who will be battling for the most powerful position in Zimbabwean football with Twine Phiri, Nqobile Magwizi, Martin Kweza and Twine Phiri in the crucial poll slated for this Saturday, wants a football system in which government gets involved more.

“We want to be in a position to say if the Government gives us a million to put in grassroots football, we must demonstrate the dividend that will come out from that one million,” explained Gore.

“What are the dividends? We are looking at the targets. The targets will be making the sport inclusive, making sure that people in rural areas play football, and football is an agent for crime prevention.”