Zim prospect and Wolves youngster Leon Chiwome suffers season-ending injury, set to miss at least eight months of action

3:32 pm
by Soccer24 Team

Wolves youngster Leon Chiwome has suffered an injury which has ended his season.

The Zimbabwean forward has sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) damage which is likely to sideline him for eight to ten months.

Chiwome took to Instagram to inform about the injury, saying:

“Devastated to say that I’ve ruptured my ACL and it will bring my season to an end just after coming back from injury.

“Thank you to all the support from everyone up until now. I will be back stronger and trust in God’s plan for me.”

The setback comes after Chiwome had just returned to action following a serious ankle injury which saw him sidelined for four months.

 

