Belgian giants Anderlecht keeping tabs on Zimbabwean youngster

Belgian giants Anderlecht are reportedly keeping tabs on Zimbabwean youngster Tanatswa Nyakuhwa.

Nyakuhwa currently plays for Cardiff City’s Under-21 side.

According to website Anderlecht-Online.be, the 19-year-old has caught the eye of the Belgian club, although an immediate transfer is not on the cards at this stage.

Anderlecht are monitoring his performance, with an eye on the upcoming transfer windows.

Nyakuhwa was born in Wales to Zimbabwean parents and has represented the European country at junior level but can still switch his allegiance to Zimbabwe.