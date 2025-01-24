Footballers Union of Zimbabwe Annual Awards set for today

The 2024 Footballers Union of Zimbabwe Annual Awards will happen today in Harare.
Twelve awards will be up for grabs including the Player of the Year in the Men’s and Women’s category.
Donald Mudadi, who recently left Dynamos for Simba Bhora, was voted the Best Player for 2023 in the men’s category, while Maud Mafuruse of Herentals Queens dominated the women’s game.
France-based midfielder Marshall Munetsi won the Best Foreign-based Player at the Awards.
Categories for this year’s edition:
FUZ Best Male Player of the Year
FUZ Best Female Player of the Year
FUZ Best Foreign-based Player Men
FUZ Best Foreign-based Player Women
FUZ PSL Top Goal Scorer
FUZ ZWPSL Top Goal Scorer
FUZ PSL Golden Glove
FUZ ZWPSL Golden Glove
FUZ Men’s Team of the Year
FUZ Women’s Team of the Year
FUZ Merit Award
FUZ Media Honorary Award