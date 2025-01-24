Footballers Union of Zimbabwe Annual Awards set for today

The 2024 Footballers Union of Zimbabwe Annual Awards will happen today in Harare.

Twelve awards will be up for grabs including the Player of the Year in the Men’s and Women’s category.

Donald Mudadi, who recently left Dynamos for Simba Bhora, was voted the Best Player for 2023 in the men’s category, while Maud Mafuruse of Herentals Queens dominated the women’s game.

France-based midfielder Marshall Munetsi won the Best Foreign-based Player at the Awards.

Categories for this year’s edition:

FUZ Best Male Player of the Year

FUZ Best Female Player of the Year

FUZ Best Foreign-based Player Men

FUZ Best Foreign-based Player Women

FUZ PSL Top Goal Scorer

FUZ ZWPSL Top Goal Scorer

FUZ PSL Golden Glove

FUZ ZWPSL Golden Glove

FUZ Men’s Team of the Year

FUZ Women’s Team of the Year

FUZ Merit Award

FUZ Media Honorary Award