Martin Kweza has withdrawn from the ZIFA presidential election under unclear circumstances.

Kweza’s withdrawal comes on the day the ZIFA polls are being held in Harare.

Only five candidates will be fighting for the ZIFA top post.

These include Twine Phiri, Marshall Gore, Nqobile Magwizi, Phillemon Machana and Makwinji Soma Phiri.

Meanwhile, the polls will be conducted under new clauses, that were imposed by FIFA.

Other posts will also be decided in Saturday’s polls.