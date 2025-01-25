New ZIFA executive board elected, takes over from Nomalisation Committee

The new ZIFA executive board has been voted by the ZIFA Congress.

The new board is composed of nine members that is headed by the president and his two deputies.

Harare-based businessman Nqobile Magwizi will head the association with former PSL CEO Kennedy Ndebele and Herentals CEO Loveness Makura coming in as the two vice-presidents.

Magwizi won with 66 of the 77 votes, beating the competition of Twine Phiri, Marshall Gore, Phillemon Machana and Makwinji Soma Phiri.

The six committee members are Tafadzwa Benza, Kudzai Kadzombe, Alice Zeure, Daveson Muchena, Thomas Marambanyika and Brighton Ushendibaba.

The new board officially takes over from the Nomalisation Committee that was installed by FIFA in 2023.