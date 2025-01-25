Nqobile Magwizi elected new ZIFA president

Nqobile Magwizi has been elected the new Zimbabwe Football Association president after winning the polls on.

Magwizi won with 66 of the 77 votes, beating the competition of Twine Phiri, Marshall Gore, Phillemon Machana and Makwinji Soma Phiri.

Martin Kweza, who was among the final six candidates, withdrew from the race just moments before the polls under unclear circumstances.

Wenston Jemwa of Triangle United had his vote disqualified after he was caught trying to take a photograph on his mobile phone.

Magwizi officially replaces Felton Kamambo, whose tenure was cut short after his entire board was suspended by the SRC.

