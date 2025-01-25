Tawanda Chirewa scores brace after returning to Wolves

Tawanda Chirewa was on target on Friday returning to Wolves earlier this month.

Chirewa returned to his parent after his season-long loan stay at Derby was cut short after failing to secure regular game play due to injuries.

The Zimbabwean midfielder was sent to train with Wolves’ Under 21 team amd made his first appearance, on return, last week.

He played again for the development team on Friday and scored a brace in the 3-1 win against Manchester City U21.

Chirewa netted the Wolves U21’s first goal to equalise after City U21 had taken an early lead.

The 21-year-old scored a penalty in the 73rd minute to put his side ahead before going to win the match 3-1.