ZIFA elections: Live updates

Welcome to the Soccer24 live coverage of the ZIFA elections to be held in Harare this morning.

12:18: Voting for the president has begun!

12:15: Reminder, there are now five candidates vying for the position- Twine Phiri, Marshall Gore, Nqobile Magwizi, Phillemon Machana and Makwinji Soma Phiri. Martin Kweza withdrew.

12:09pm: Elections about to start, voting for the president will start, followed by vice presidents and lastly board members.

11:19am: Voting will begin in ten minutes time.

10:15am: Martin Kweza, who was one six candidates vying for the association’s presidency, has pulled out of the race under unclear circumstances.

10:00am : The ZIFA AGM has begun and elections will begin soon after.