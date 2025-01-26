Warriors coach Michael Nees attends CAF workshop in Rabat, Morocco

Warriors gaffer Michael Nees was among the twenty-four coaches that took part in a CAF-cordinated one day workshop in Rabat, Morocco.

The gathering, which was composed of coaches of the national teams that qualified for the 2025 Afcon, discussed logistical issues ahead of the hosting of the Afcon 2025 in Morocco from 21 December 2025 – 18 January 2026.

CAF said: “The Workshop brought the teams up to speed on the plans by the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) and Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 21 December 2025 – 18 January 2026 tournament.

“This included issues around team hotels, travel, match day logistics the match schedule, and to introduce the coaches to the new concept of ‘Team Base Camps’, as well as distribute them among the 24 nations via a draw.

“The Workshop aligned all nations on the processes for the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2025 to enable them to start thorough planning over the next 11 months and understand the expectations placed on them as participants.”