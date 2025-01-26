Newly-elected ZIFA president Nqobile Magwizi reveals his primary focus after takeover

Newly-elected ZIFA president Nqobile Magwizi has revealed his primary focus after taking over from the Nomalisation Committee on Saturday.

Magwizi won the election with a landslide victory after securing 85% of the vote.

The Harare-based businessman will be deputised by former Premier Soccer League CEO Kennedy Ndebele and Herentals CEO Loveness Makura in a nine-member executive board.

Speaking to the media after his election, Magwizi said they will prioritised Warriors’ campaign at the 2025 Afcon scheduled for end of this year.

He said: “We have Afcon coming up, a very important assignment. That’s our primary focus because if we don’t do well there, therefore it means we are failing.

“We have a commitment to make sure that we do well in Afcon because that’s our first litmus test. Of course there are various other aspects that we need to attend to but that one is a national platform where we could be seen how well we are performing so we are very committed to hit the ground running to ensure that we prepare our Warriors well for Afcon.”

The new ZIFA boss also said that there is a lot of work that’s needed to be done to bring order at the association.

He added: “There is a lot of work that needs to be done.

“Firstly we need to fix our institution to ensure we come up with best practices of how to make ZIFA an efficient institution that will deliver.

“We need to make sure that we rebuild faith and have partners. They are very critical in the growth of football in Zimbabwe.”