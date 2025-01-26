Zimbabwean prospect makes full Championship debut for Norwich City

Zimbabwean prospect Lucien Mahovo made his full debut for Norwich City on Saturday.

Mahovo started in Norwich XI that won 5-1 against Swansea City in the English Championship.

The young defender delivered a relatively decent performance in the left-back position, playing for sixty-five minutes.

Here are some of his stats:

Mahovo’s full debut comes just over a week after he signed a long-term contract at Norwich City.

The Warriors prospect, who joined the Canaries from Notts County in July last year on an initial two-year-deal, signed a three-and-a-half-year contract extension until 2028, with an option of a further year.