CAF confirms Afcon draw seeding as Warriors discover possible opponents

CAF has revealed the pots ahead of the 2025 Afcon draw set for Monday evening.

The draw will happen in Rabat, Morocco which is one of the cities where the tournament will be held at the end of the year.

The ceremony will start at 8 pm CAT.

Zimbabwe is among the twenty-four countries that qualified for the tournament.

Hosts Morocco and defending champions Cote d’Ivoire sit in Pot 1, while the remainder of the qualified teams have been placed in Pots 1-4 based on their FIFA World Ranking as of 19 December, 2024.

The Warriors, who are ranked number 121 in the world and number 33 in Africa, are in Pot 4.

Seeding:

Pot 1: Morocco (A1), Senegal, Egypt, Algeria, Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire.

Pot 2: Cameroon, Mali, Tunisia, South Africa, DR Congo and Burkina Faso.

Pot 3: Gabon, Angola, Zambia, Uganda, Equatorial Guinea and Benin.

Pot 4: Mozambique, Comoros, Tanzania, Sudan, Zimbabwe and Botswana.

Draw Procedure

-The ball of Morocco will be drawn first from Pot 1, and it will go to position A1

-The balls from Pot 4 will be drawn sequentially to positions A4, B4, C4, D4, E4, F4.

-The balls from Pot 3 will be drawn sequentially to positions A3, B3, C3, D3, E3, F3.

-The balls from Pot 2 will be drawn sequentially to positions A2, B2, C2, D2, E2, F2.

-The remaining balls from Pot 1 (minus Morocco) will be drawn sequentially to positions B1, C1, D1, E1, F1.

The top two teams in each pool as well as the four best third-placed teams will qualify for the round of 16 at the AFCON 2025.