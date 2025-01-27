CAF confirms draw procedure for 2025 Afcon

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed the draw procedure for the 2025 Afcon.

The draw is set to happen on 27 January, 2025 in Rabat, Morocco which is one of the cities where the tournament will be held at the end of the year.

The ceremony will start at 8 pm CAT.

All 24 nations that have qualified for the AFCON 2025, including Zimbabwe, will be represented by officials.

The representatives will also assess the match venues, training facilities and hotel infrastructure during their visit to Morocco.

How to watch the draw:

SuperSport TV and SABC Sports will cover the draw ceremony live.

CAF TV on YouTube and CAF Facebook page will stream the event live.

Qualified Teams:

Morocco (Hosts), Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Algeria, DR Congo, Senegal, Egypt, Angola, Equatorial Guinea, Cote d’Ivoire, Uganda, South Africa, Gabon, Tunisia, Nigeria, Zambia, Mali, Zimbabwe, Comoros, Sudan, Benin, Tanzania, Botswana, Mozambique

Seeding:

Hosts Morocco and defending champions Cote d’Ivoire sit in Pot 1, while the remainder of the qualified teams have been placed in Pots 1-4 based on their FIFA World Ranking as of 19 December, 2024.

The Warriors, who are ranked number 121 in the world and number 33 in Africa, are in Pot 4.

Pot 1: Morocco (A1), Senegal, Egypt, Algeria, Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire.

Pot 2: Cameroon, Mali, Tunisia, South Africa, DR Congo and Burkina Faso.

Pot 3: Gabon, Angola, Zambia, Uganda, Equatorial Guinea and Benin.

Pot 4: Mozambique, Comoros, Tanzania, Sudan, Zimbabwe and Botswana.

Draw Procedure

-The ball of Morocco will be drawn first from Pot 1, and it will go to position A1

-The balls from Pot 4 will be drawn sequentially to positions A4, B4, C4, D4, E4, F4.

-The balls from Pot 3 will be drawn sequentially to positions A3, B3, C3, D3, E3, F3.

-The balls from Pot 2 will be drawn sequentially to positions A2, B2, C2, D2, E2, F2.

-The remaining balls from Pot 1 (minus Morocco) will be drawn sequentially to positions B1, C1, D1, E1, F1.

The top two teams in each pool as well as the four best third-placed teams will qualify for the round of 16 at the AFCON 2025.