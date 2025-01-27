PSL announces fixtures for 2025 Castle Lager Premiership season

The Premier Soccer League has announced the fixtures for the 2025 Castle Lager Premiership.

Champions Simba Bhora will start their campaign against FC Platinum on Matchday 1.

Highlanders will face MWOS, who replaced ZPC Hwange after buying their franchise.

Dynamos and CAPS will play ZPC Kariba and Greenfuel, respectively on Matchday 1.

Other notable fixtures in the opening round include Scottland FC vs Triangle United and Kwekwe United vs Ngezi Platinum.

The first installment of Battle of the City between Highlanders, at home, and CAPS United will come early on matchday 6, with the Harare Derby between Dynamos as hosts and CAPS United following on Matchday 12.

The Battle of Zimbabwe between Dynamos and Highlanders will come on matchday 14 with the Glamour Boys hosting the first leg.

Meanwhile, the 2025 season will officially start on 22 February with the Castle Challenge Cup between league champions Simba Bhora and Chibuku Super Cup winners Dynamos.

Here are the fixtures in the first six rounds.