Scottland FC unveils fourteen-member technical team

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League newcomers Scottland FC have unveiled a fourteen-member technical team.
The Mabvaku-based side will be playing in the top-flight for the first time in their history after gaining the promotion by winning the 2024 Northern Region Division One League championship.
The new technical team is headed by head coach Tonderai Ndiraya, who took over the reins from Genesis Mangombe after leaving Simba Bhora.
Ndiraya will be assisted by Naison Muchekela and William Nyasulu.
Zwanai Kawadza is the new goalkeeper’s coach after following Ndiraya from Simba Bhora.
Scottland FC Technical Team:
Head Coach: Tonderai Ndiraya
1st Assistant Coach: Naison Muchekela
2nd Assistant Coach: William Nyasulu
GK Coach: Zwanai Kawadza
Strength & Conditioning Coach: Tendai Chituwa
Strikers Coach: Marlvin Dumbura
Team Doc: Nick Munyonga
Team Physio: Steve Hungwe
Sports Masseur/Medic: Lenon Gwara
Kit Manager: Lameck Makuvatsine
Equipment Manager: Edias Jongoni
Head of Security: Cephas Maseva
Data Scientist: Tatenda Munyaradzi
Team Manager: Tawanda Chidzidzi