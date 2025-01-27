Scottland FC unveils fourteen-member technical team

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League newcomers Scottland FC have unveiled a fourteen-member technical team.

The Mabvaku-based side will be playing in the top-flight for the first time in their history after gaining the promotion by winning the 2024 Northern Region Division One League championship.

The new technical team is headed by head coach Tonderai Ndiraya, who took over the reins from Genesis Mangombe after leaving Simba Bhora.

Ndiraya will be assisted by Naison Muchekela and William Nyasulu.

Zwanai Kawadza is the new goalkeeper’s coach after following Ndiraya from Simba Bhora.

Scottland FC Technical Team:

Head Coach: Tonderai Ndiraya

1st Assistant Coach: Naison Muchekela

2nd Assistant Coach: William Nyasulu

GK Coach: Zwanai Kawadza

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Tendai Chituwa

Strikers Coach: Marlvin Dumbura

Team Doc: Nick Munyonga

Team Physio: Steve Hungwe

Sports Masseur/Medic: Lenon Gwara

Kit Manager: Lameck Makuvatsine

Equipment Manager: Edias Jongoni

Head of Security: Cephas Maseva

Data Scientist: Tatenda Munyaradzi

Team Manager: Tawanda Chidzidzi