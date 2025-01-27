Image Banner

Warriors discover opponents at 2025 Afcon, set up clash against COSAFA rivals

9:37 pm
by Soccer24 Team

Zimbabwe have discovered their opponents at the 2025 Afcon finals.

The tournament will be staged in Morocco from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026.

The Warriors, who qualified as Group J runners-up behind Cameroon, will be playing at the tournament for the sixth time.

Michael Nees’ charges were drawn in Group B and will face Egypt and COSAFA rivals Angola and South Africa.

Group A
Morocco
Mali
Zambia
Comoros

Group B
Egypt
South Africa
Angola
Zimbabwe

Group C
Nigeria
Tunisia
Uganda
Tanzania

Group D
Senegal
DRC
Benin
Botswana

Group E
Algeria
Burkina Faso
Equatorial Guinea
Sudan

Group F
Ivory Coast
Cameroon
Gabon
Mozambique

The top two teams in each pool as well as the four best third-placed teams will qualify for the round of 16 at the AFCON 2025.



