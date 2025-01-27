Warriors discover opponents at 2025 Afcon, set up clash against COSAFA rivals

Zimbabwe have discovered their opponents at the 2025 Afcon finals.
The tournament will be staged in Morocco from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026.
The Warriors, who qualified as Group J runners-up behind Cameroon, will be playing at the tournament for the sixth time.
Michael Nees’ charges were drawn in Group B and will face Egypt and COSAFA rivals Angola and South Africa.
Group A
Morocco
Mali
Zambia
Comoros
Group B
Egypt
South Africa
Angola
Zimbabwe
Group C
Nigeria
Tunisia
Uganda
Tanzania
Group D
Senegal
DRC
Benin
Botswana
Group E
Algeria
Burkina Faso
Equatorial Guinea
Sudan
Group F
Ivory Coast
Cameroon
Gabon
Mozambique
The top two teams in each pool as well as the four best third-placed teams will qualify for the round of 16 at the AFCON 2025.