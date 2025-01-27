Warriors discover opponents at 2025 Afcon, set up clash against COSAFA rivals

Zimbabwe have discovered their opponents at the 2025 Afcon finals.

The tournament will be staged in Morocco from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026.

The Warriors, who qualified as Group J runners-up behind Cameroon, will be playing at the tournament for the sixth time.

Michael Nees’ charges were drawn in Group B and will face Egypt and COSAFA rivals Angola and South Africa.

Group A

Morocco

Mali

Zambia

Comoros

Group B

Egypt

South Africa

Angola

Zimbabwe

Group C

Nigeria

Tunisia

Uganda

Tanzania

Group D

Senegal

DRC

Benin

Botswana

Group E

Algeria

Burkina Faso

Equatorial Guinea

Sudan

Group F

Ivory Coast

Cameroon

Gabon

Mozambique

The top two teams in each pool as well as the four best third-placed teams will qualify for the round of 16 at the AFCON 2025.