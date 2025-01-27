Zim players based abroad round-up

In the English Championship, Zimbabwean prospect Lucien Mahovo made his full debut for Norwich City on Saturday.

Mahovo started in Norwich XI that won 5-1 against Swansea City.

The young defender delivered a relatively decent performance in the left-back position, playing for sixty-five minutes.

Luton Town midfielder Marvelous Nakamba made his sixth successive starting appearance against Millwall.

Cardiff City midfielder Andy Rinomhota also started over the weekend, playing the entire minutes in the 2-1 win versus Derby.

Tendayi Darikwa played the entire match as Lincoln City won 5-1 against Peterborough, while Tivonge Rushesha came on as a second half substitute in Reading’s 2-0 win over Leyton Orient in the English League One.

Tawanda Chirewa was on target on Friday after returning to Wolves earlier this month.

Chirewa, who returned to his parent after his season-long loan stay at Derby was cut short, featured for the U21 side and scored a brace in the 3-1 win against Manchester City U21.

In Scotland, Tawanda Maswanhise featured for Motherwell in 2-1 loss versus Johnston, while Jordan Zemura started for Udinese against Roma in the Serie A.

Bill Antonio made his second appearance at Belgian side KV Mechelen after returning from a 10-month injury spell.