Murambadoro: “It’s very possible for Warriors to break knockout stage jinx”

Former Warriors goalkeeper Energy ‘Gokwe’ Murambadoro reckons it’s very possible for Zimbabwe to finally make it to the knockout stage of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals if they prepare well for the tournament.

Michael Nees’ charges were last night drawn in Group B of the 37th edition of the biannual showpiece slated for December in Morocco, together with Egypt, South Africa and Angola.

Progression to the knockout stages the AFCON finals has continued to evade the Warriors in their last five appearances at the continental showpiece but Murambadoro believes with good preparations, that jinx can be broken.

“It looks like a good group, we need to crank up on our preparations. A lot of matches with good sides will do the boys good,” Murambadoro told Soccer24.

“I believe we have a very good coach (Nees) and a very capable group of players which has what it takes to come out of that group and proceed to the knockout stage.”

Added Murambadoro: “Progression to the knockout stage of the tournament is very possible, we have been there many times, we now know what we need to do.”

Murambadoro, who was part of the Sunday ‘Mhofu’ Chidzambwa-led Warriors squad which qualified for the country’s maiden AFCON appearance in 2004, does not believe that the ‘lack of AFCON finals experience’ in the current team will work against Nees’ troops.

“The youngsters have been part of some big games in Africa, so its nothing new now. It’s a matter of embracing the moment without fear,” reckons Murambadoro.

“So they just need to go give it your their best but mostly enjoy every moment knowing that every football-loving Zimbabwean will be behind them,” he added.