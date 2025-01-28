MWOS-Scottland: A rivalry far from over

Their last meeting had all the ingredients for a thriller.

Then Northern Region Soccer League title rivals MWOS and Scottland, met in a top of the table clash at Ngoni Stadium in Norton on August 17 last year and the iconic town was brought to a standstill.

Buses carrying Scottland fans were driven to Norton and close to 4000 rest of ground tickets were sold.

The game was by an enormous distance, the best in the Northern Region Soccer League last year, in terms of attendance.

By then, it was crystal clear that the sole ticket to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, was going to be a two-horse race between MWOS and Scottland.

Denver Mukamba volleyed home with precision and style to give the Mabvuku-based side the lead in the first half before Authur Banda drew MWOS level with a late headed equalizer to salvage a draw for the Punters.

But the referee’s final whistle did not end the drama.

A visibly upset Scottland owner Pedzai ‘Scott’ Sakupwanya stormed the pitch thereafter and charged towards MWOS coach Lloyd Mutasa.

Sakupwanya could be heard yelling at Mutasa, accusing the veteran coach of ‘juju attics’.

It was tense, Mutasa retreated but order was restored shortly after and handshakes were exchanged.

The two camps appeared content with a share of the spoils.

By then, MWOS were the log leaders but eventually surrendered their top spot under disputable circumstances, as a controversial decision by the ZIFA Appeals Committee awarded Scottland three points for their abandoned match against Karoi United, played at Chikangwe Stadiun on September 15.

It was that decision, many felt, which propelled Scottland to the Premiership.

Unbeknown to the two sides though, they would both be in the country’s top-flight in 2025.

MWOS, based on negotiations with ZPC Hwange which started on December 12 and kept under a very tight lid, concluded a deal to take get promoted through the Southern Region ticket.

“This serves inform you that ZPC Hwange FC in their efforts to meet the Club Licensing requirements (Article 55 of the 2022 CAF Club Licensing Regulations), successfully went into a partnership with MWOS FC (See Attached MOU). ZPC Hwange FC has changed name to MWOS FC,” wrote Southern Region board member administrator Blessing Mwanda to ZIFA CEO Yvonne Mapika Manwa.

“In view of the above, this confirms MWOS FC eligibility for promotion to the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League for the 2025 Soccer Season.”

As it stands, the two sides will renew their rivalry in the Premiership on match day 14, with MWOS being the home team.

Scottland have the most expensively-assembled squad in the PSL, boasting of 2024 Soccer Star of the Year Walter Musona, the first runner-up Lynoth Chikuhwa and second runner -up Khama Billiat.

Former Highlanders defensive stalwart Peter Muduhwa, fast-rising midfielder Kingsley Mureremba, Warriors stars Tymon Machope and Godknows Murwira, have also joined the Tonderai Ndiraya- coached side.

Though MWOS are yet to announce any more additions to their team since the Premiership announcement was made, it is clear that based on their financial muscle, their intention is to have a competitive squad.