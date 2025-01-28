Official: Admiral Muskwe unveiled at new club after leaving England

Admiral Muskwe has joined Finish top-flight club IFK Mariehamn following a successful trial stint.

Muskwe spent two weeks on trials as he looked for a new home after his release at League Two side Harrogate following the end of his one-month contract.

After impressing during the trials, the Warriors international has signed a one-year deal with IFK.

Muskwe told the club’s media: “I am very happy to be coming to IFK Mariehamn. I trained for a week at the beginning of the month and I was impressed by the quality and professionalism of the players and managers.

“This is the perfect environment for me to come into and start scoring goals, assisting and winning games. I can hardly wait for the season to start.”

IFK CEO and sports director Jimmy Wargh added: “Admiral trained with us for a week and we believe he will be a good complement to the other offensive players we have in the squad.”