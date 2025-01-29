Beating Zimbabwe at Afcon 2025 is very possible, says Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos

South Africa national team coach Hugo Broos believes his side can beat Zimbabwe in Group B of the 2025 Afcon.

Bafana Bafana and the Warriors were drawn in the same group following a draw that was held in Rabat, Morocco on Monday.

The two sides are also in the same group in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

In his reaction to the draw, Broos told SAFA Media:

“When I look at our opponents at the Afcon, I think Egypt are the favourites to win the group…

“And then we have Zimbabwe again, they’re a neighbour of South Africa.

“It’s always a difficult game for us but on the other side, all the games that we have played Zimbabwe (in 2022 World Cup Qualifiers and 2026 World Cup Qualifiers) we have dominated.

“So winning against Zimbabwe is very possible.”

The Afcon 2025 will be hosted in Morocco from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026.