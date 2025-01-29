Dynamos and age-cheating: A never ending romance

Marvelous Nakamba’s invitational U-17 tournament held in Bulawayo in June 2022 was a well-organized event.

The Warriors star pushed to the limit to try and put young football talent on the map —something we rarely prioritize as a football nation, as evidenced by the continuous recycling of players.

Current and former footballers, administrators, journalists and fans braved the chilly weather in Bulawayo to attend the tournament and show support for Nakamba, who was also present.

Sadly though, the tournament is widely remembered for something else rather than its actual objectives of nurturing young talent.

An age-cheating scandal rocked it.

Dynamos, one of the teams which took part in the tournament, were disqualified by the organizers after the Harare giants failed to explain the ages of two players.

DeMbare could prove beyond any reasonable doubt that midfielders Dylan Gumbe and Vusimusi Ngwenya were below the age of 17 as per tournament rules.

In fact, a follow up investigation conducted by Soccer24 shortly after the scandal through Gumbe’s former school Rusununguko High, revealed that the player was in fact born in 2000 and was 22 years of age at the time of Nakamba’s U-17 tournament.

The Dynamos U-17 were under the tutelage of Lloyd ‘MaBlanyo’ Chigowe and the lanky coach even resigned because of the fiasco.

Interestingly, Chigowe is now in charge of the Dynamos senior team but allegations of age cheating continue to soil the Harare giants’ name.

DeMbare unveiled former Yadah defender Clive Mandivei last week but it was the tough-tackling defender’s age which had tongues wagging.

“We are pleased to present to you our new Glamour Boy, Clive Mandivei. The 24-year-old centre back has signed a two-year contract after joining us from Yadah FC,” Dynamos said in a statement.

Mandivei was one of the players who took part in the 2018 Chelsea/Shield campaign —an initiative which saw coaches from the English giants coming to Zimbabwe to conduct a training camp aimed at developing grassroots football.

According to records from the Chelsea/Shied campaign, Mandivei was 22 years of age back then but somehow, seven years later, he is still 24 years of age if the Dynamos statement is anything to go by.

Similarly, Dynamos claim that their new acquisition Kibaki Dhamini, unveiled yesterday, is 25 years of age.

“Dynamos FC is delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Kibaki Dhlamini from Yadah FC,” reads the Dynamos statement.

“The 25-year-old signed a two-year contract with the Glamour Boys until December 2026.“

Dhlamini came in the second half for Shabanie Mine against Dynamos on March 25, 2018 in a contest where the Harare giants surrendered a three-goal lead to eventual settle for a 3-3 stalemate with the Chinda Boys.

Dhlamini, according to an investigation conducted by Soccer24, wrote his O’ Level at Malborough High School in 2013, at 13 years of age based on his current age as claimed by DeMbare.

Efforts to get a comment from Chigowe were in vain as his phone went unanswered.