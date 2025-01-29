Zimbabwean duo named in Liverpool squad for Champions League clash against PSV as several stars are dropped

Liverpool coach Arne Slot has included two Zimbabwean players – Trey Nyoni and Isaac Mabaya – in his squad for their final Champions League – league phase clash against PSV Eindhoven tonight.

Nyoni and Mabaya are part of the twenty-one-man squad for the match.

According to a post on Liverpool website, Slot has elected to rotate his travelling selection for the Netherlands trip on matchday eight as qualification for the last 16 already secured.

The likes of goalkeeper Alisson Becker, captain Virgil Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, Alexis Mac Allister, Ibrahima Konaté and Ryan Gravenberch are among the. senior players that have been omitted.

Liverpool squad: Endo, Nunez, Chiesa, Gakpo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Robertson, Kone-Doherty, Mabaya, McConnell, Jaros, Kelleher, Nallo, Morrison, Danns, Norris, Quansah, Morton, Bradley, Davies, Nyoni.