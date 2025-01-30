Dynamos announce signing of midfielder from Middle Eastern club

Dynamos have announced the signing of midfielder Ransom Jr. Chingwara on a two-year contract.

Chingwara moves to the Glamour Boys from Bosher Club in Oman in the Middle East.

The Harare Giants announced the signing of the 22-year-old, saying: “Dynamos FC is pleased to announce that we have completed the signing of central midfielder Ransom Junior Chingwara.

“The 22-year-old joins the Glamour Boys on a two-year contract from Bosher Club in Oman, Middle East.”

Speaking after signing the contract, Chingwara said:

“This is a dream come true because when I was growing up, playing for Dynamos was something that I really wanted but I thought it was just a dream. But look at me today; I’m living in my dream.

“I’m now wearing blue and I’m so happy. I would like to thank God for this opportunity, the technical team and my family for the support they gave me since day one; I’m really grateful.”