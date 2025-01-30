EPL side Fulham on verge of signing Zimbabwean youngster from Man City

English Premier League side Fulham is closing in on a January transfer deal for Manchester City midfielder Seth Chingwaro.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 17-year-old Zimbabwean will sign a long-term contract at the London-based side.

Fulham will pay around £750,000 a transfer fee for the playe, who signed a scholarship deal with Manchester City’s Academy last year.

⚪️⚫️ Excl: Fulham are closing in on Seth Chingwaro deal from Manchester City as 17 year old midfielder is set to join the club on a long term deal. £750k transfer fee agreed, here-we-go coming soon. pic.twitter.com/QGILYz1E4P — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2025

Chingwaro was born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents. He is represented by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports agency.