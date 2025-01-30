Image Banner

EPL side Fulham on verge of signing Zimbabwean youngster from Man City

11:13 am
by Soccer24 Team

English Premier League side Fulham is closing in on a January transfer deal for Manchester City midfielder Seth Chingwaro.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 17-year-old Zimbabwean will sign a long-term contract at the London-based side.

Fulham will pay around £750,000 a transfer fee for the playe, who signed a scholarship deal with Manchester City’s Academy last year.

Chingwaro was born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents. He is represented by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports agency.

