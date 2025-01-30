List of teams qualified for UEFA Champions League Round of 16 and knockout phase play-offs

Twenty-four teams have secured qualification for the knockout phase of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool and Barcelona were the first teams to secure their places on matchday 7 last week.

Sixteen more teams qualified for the new knockout phase play-offs following the conclusion of the league phase.

Sixteen teams from the qualified sides will be playing in the playoffs with the winners joining the top eight sides in the Round of 16.

Confirmed in round of 16 (Top Eight finishers):

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Inter, Leverkusen, Lille, Liverpool.

Confirmed in knockout phase play-offs:

Atalanta, B. Dortmund, Bayern München, Benfica, Brest, Celtic, Club Brugge, Feyenoord, Juventus, Man City, Milan, Monaco, Paris, PSV, Real Madrid, Sporting CP

Elimination confirmed:

Bologna, Crvena Zvezda, Girona, GNK Dinamo, Leipzig, Salzburg, Shakhtar, Slovan Bratislava, Sparta Praha, Sturm Graz, Stuttgart, Young Boys

Dates:

Knockout phase play-offs: 11/12 & 18/19 February 2025

Round of 16: 4/5 & 11/12 March 2025

Quarter-finals: 8/9 & 15/16 April 2025

Semi-finals: 29/30 April & 6/7 May 2025

Final: 31 May 2025