Chivayo denies ‘vote buying’ in ZIFA election

Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has distanced himself from the allegations of vote buying and political interference in the recently-held ZIFA elections, insisting his support for eventual winner Ngobile Magwizi was a personal choice.

Hours before the crucial election held last week, Chivayo took to Facebook to show support for Magwizi, promising a USD$10 million sponsorship for ZIFA if the Harare businessman prevailed in the poll.

Chivayo also promised Magwizi a 2025 SUV, while also promising the councilors who vote, vehicles – a move which losing candidates Phillemon Machana and Twine Phiri interpreted as vote buying and political interference, as evidenced by their appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Machana and Phiri are challenging the fairness of the election and want it nullified.

An online petition circulating on social media is also demanding the nullification of the election but Chivayo insists there was no third party interference in the dramatic poll, which Magwizi won by a landslide margin of 80% of the votes.

“It has come to my attention that an alleged “PETITION” is being intended for submission to FIFA through social media, alleging that my public pledge to support ZIFA under the leadership of NQOBILE MAGWIZI constitutes “vote-buying” and violates the FIFA Code of Ethics. I REFUTE these allegations , which are BASELESS, MISLEADING, and totally UNFOUNDED. My commitment to Zimbabwean football has always been driven by a desire to see the sport THRIVE and reach its FULL potential, not by any ulterior motives to influence electoral outcomes,” wrote Chivayo.

“I must EMPHASIZE that the FIFA Code of Ethics, specifically Article 20 and 21 governs the offering and accepting of gifts or benefits by individuals bound by the Code. I am NOT BOUND by this Code, as I am neither a ZIFA official, board member, nor councilor. My contributions are those of a PRIVATE BUSINESSMAN acting within the bounds of the law and out of a genuine commitment to the DEVELOPMENT of football in Zimbabwe.

“Furthermore, there is NO evidence that Mr. Magwizi or any ZIFA officials have accepted or acted upon my offers, rendering any claims of alleged undue influence entirely UNSUBSTANTIATED and WITHOUT ANY BASIS !!!!!

“Furthermore, the spurious assertions that my pledge is tied to “political interference”, specifically involving the ruling party ZANU PF, are ABSURD, DEFAMATORY, and UNTRUE. While I am a PROUD MEMBER of ZANU PF, my business operations and philanthropic efforts are conducted INDEPENDENTLY and originate SOLELY from my personal and corporate resources.

“The attempt to politicize my contributions is a FABRICATION designed to sow division and discredit both myself and the party I support.

“It is important to also highlight that the SO-CALLED petition also happens to be ANONYMOUS, allegedly authored by “ZimEye Readers and Supporters of Zimbabwean Football.” In reality, the petition was crafted by a WELL-KNOWN critic of ZANU PF and a PERSONAL ADVERSARY who has used every opportunity available to consistently defame me in public.

“This individual even recently criticized my decision to offer Thomas “Mukanya” Mapfumo a house upon his return to Zimbabwe, The petition is therefore nothing more than a continuation of these MALICIOUS EFFORTS and should be treated as such.

“As I have stated before, my pledge to support ZIFA and Mr. Magwizi is based on his exceptional qualifications, including his INTEGRITY, BUSINESS ACUMEN, and PASSION for the sport. I remain steadfast in my belief that he is the RIGHT LEADER to steer ZIFA towards a brighter future.

“If ever this hoax of a “petition” is to find its way to the FIFA, I hope FIFA will DISMISS THIS PETITION with the contempt it deserves.

“I will continue to advocate for professionalism, transparency and excellence in our beloved sport. If the losing candidates are so heart broken I’m happy to meet them and apologize to them as well as agree on a gentleman’s private settlement as opposed to them tarnishing my precious name over unfounded allegations…For the benefit of the sport lets give Mr Magwizi and his board a fair chance to start their assignment and embrace the mandate before them…ENOUGH SAID…”