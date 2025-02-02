English club extends Adam Chicksen’s loan stay

Adam Chicksen has extended his loan stay at Woking FC until the end of the season.

Chicksen was initially contracted on a short-term loan from Notts County in October.

After impressing during the period, Woking FC have extended his stay for six more months.

The club’s Director of Football Jody Brown said: “We are happy to cement Adam’s loan until the end of the season, he’s played almost every minute since his arrival – so it makes a lot of sense for us.

“He brings great experience, reliability, and the assist for the 3rd goal against Maidenhead illustrated how he could prosper within the playing philosophy.”