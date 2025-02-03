Mamelodi Sundowns coach explains why Thembinkosi Lorch was released to join Wydad Casablanca

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has explained why Thembinkosi Lorch was released to join Wydad Casablanca on loan.

Lorch completed his loan move to the Moroccan giants on Sunday, and will be in North African until the end of the season.

The transfer marks his reunion with coach Rulani Mokwena, who left Sundowns last year.

Explaining the move, Cardoso said the 2019 PSL Player of the Year was now unhappy at Chloorkop and wanted more game time elsewhere.

“Regarding Lorch, as you might have imagined, he was not happy here,” said the gaffer after their match against Golden Arrows, as cited by FarPost.co.za.

“It’s important that the players must be happy. We cannot sustain players that are not in the environment where they feel they can perform.

“Sometimes, it’s very important to give them the air. They need to breathe, so that they can express themselves and also have the game time because they need to play.

“Lorch is not the young player [anymore] and in the last years, he hasn’t played that much. So, it was important to let him go.”