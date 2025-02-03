Marshall Munetsi could become the most expensive Zimbabwean player as Wolves are on verge of signing him

Marshall Munetsi could become the most expensive player from Zimbabwe should he completes his move to English Premier League side Wolverhampton.

Wolves are close to complete a deadline day transfer of the Warriors international from French Ligue 1 club Stade de Reims.

According to Sky Sports, the English side is prepared to pay £16m (around €20m and €21.5m when adjusted for inflation in 2019) for the midfielder.

The fee will surpass what Aston Villa and Lyon paid for Marvelous Nakamba and Tinotenda Kadewere, respectively, as per Transfermarkt.com.

Villa paid €12m (approx. £13m in 2019) to Club Brugge for Nakamba’s transfer, while Lyon paid the same amount to Le Havre for the services of Kadewere a year later.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that due to Munetsi’s proposed deal occurring on transfer deadline day, Reims will only let him leave once they have found a replacement for him.

That replacement could be Joris Chotard , who is reportedly a target for the club.