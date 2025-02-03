Michael Nees speaks on Warriors’ 2026 FIFA WQ qualifying chances

Warriors coach Michael Nees believes his side still have a chance to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America despite a slow start to the campaign.

Zimbabwe are currently anchoring Group C of the CAF qualifiers on number 6 after attaining two points from four games.

They are five points behind group leaders Rwanda, with six games to play.

Speaking to Sunday Mail, Nees said he is convinced that the national team will do well in the remaining qualifiers.

The gaffer said: “We still have a chance in the World Cup qualifiers, I’m convinced.

“There are still six games to play, 18 points to play for.

“As a sportsperson, you have to fight until the end. You always want to give your best.

“Whatever comes, we will do our best. The group is not decided yet but we are complete outsiders.”

The World Cup Qualifiers will resume in March with Zimbabwe facing Benin at home and Nigeria away.

In September, they will face Benin away and then host Rwanda at home. The campaign concludes with matches against South Africa and Lesotho, both home and away in the following month.

The group winner will qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be co-hosted by Canada, USA and Mexico.