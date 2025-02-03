Munetsi closing in on EPL move

Warriors star Marshall Munetsi is reportedly closing in on a deal to join English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Mabvuku-bred midfielder (28), has had exhilarating performances in the middle of the park for French Lig 1 side Stade Reims, for whom he has scored 15 goals in total since joining from Orlando Pirates in 2020.

Wolves are hoping to bolster their squad in the current transfer window to entertain hopes of surviving relegation, as they are 17th on the table with just 19 points from 24 matches.

French football publication Foot Mercator reports that that Munetsi on Wolves’ radar and the Vitor Pereira-coached side wants to “offer Reims a very big cheque” for the Zimbabwean star, whose contract expires in 2027.

The transfer would mark Munetsi as potentially the second Warriors international to play for Wolves, following his Zimbabwe teammate Tawanda Chirewa.

Another Warriors hopeful Leon Chiwome, who is currently injured, also plays for the EPL side.