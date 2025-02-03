Image Banner

Tawanda Chirewa leaves Wolves to join Huddersfield Town on loan until end of season

10:42 pm
by Soccer24 Team

Tawanda Chirewa has left Wolves on another loan.

Chirewa returned to the EPL club last month after cutting short his loan stay at Derby.

He featured in a few games, mainly for the U21, after his return to the Molineux.

The Warriors international has now moved to League One club Huddersfield Town on a loan transfer until the end of the season.

