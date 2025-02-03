Tawanda Chirewa leaves Wolves to join Huddersfield Town on loan until end of season

Tawanda Chirewa has left Wolves on another loan.
Chirewa returned to the EPL club last month after cutting short his loan stay at Derby.
He featured in a few games, mainly for the U21, after his return to the Molineux.
The Warriors international has now moved to League One club Huddersfield Town on a loan transfer until the end of the season.
✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Tawanda Chirewa on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan for the remainder of the 2024/25 season.
💬 Comments from Mark Cartwright, Michael Duff and Tawanda Chirewa ⤵️
Welcome to the Terriers, Tawanda 👊#htafc
— Huddersfield Town (@htafc) February 3, 2025