Magwizi rallies Mighty Warriors

Newly-elected ZIFA president has urged the country’s senior women’s national team – the Mighty Warriors, to be mindful of the fact that the whole nation is expectant of a positive result, when they take on Angola in a Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier later this month.

Sithethelelwe Sibanda’s charges take on Angola in Luanda on February 20, before hosting them at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria a week later.

Magwizi, who was accompanied by the new ZIFA board members, watched the Mighty Warriors’ training session at Prince Edward School this morning, before addressing the players.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to meet you (the players) today. The hopes of the entire nation are on you and as you do what you do, be mindful of the fact that you are representing every person in Zimbabwe,” said Magwizi.

“You will be representing the country and raising our flag high. So even as you prepare, just know that yo carry the hopes of the entire nation,” he added.

Sibanda announced a provisional 29-member squad, which will be trimmed to 23.

Mighty Warriors provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Vanessa Lunga (Chapungu Queens)Lindiwe Magwede (Herentals Queens)Precious Mudyiwa (Black Rhinos Queens), Sasha Machona (Maningi YSA)

Defenders: Sheila Antonio (Chapungu Queens), Egness Tumbare (Correctional Queens)

Nobukhosi Ncube (Chapungu Queens)

Alice Moyo (Herentals Queens)

Nokukhanya Ndlovu (FC Platinum Royals)

Fortunate Ngocho (Black Mambas Queens)

Purity Mugayi (Black Rhinos Queens)

Midfielders: Daisy Kaitano (Black Rhinos Queens), Emmaculate Msipa (Ramat Hasharon WFC, Israel) Dambamuromo (Herentals Queens), Danai Bhobho (Young Africans, Tanzania), Mavis Chirandu (Black Rhinos Queens) Christabel Katona (Black Rhinos Queens) Ennert Chemhere (FC Platinum Royals)Morelife Nyagumbo (Faithdrive Academy) Nadia Semba (Correctional Queens)

Natasha Ndowa (Chapungu Queens)

Patience Ndlovu (Highlanders Royals)

Forwards:

Ethel Chinyerere (Chapungu Queens) Rutendo Makore (Black Rhinos Queens FC)Yolanda Kanyai (Darwin Olympic Sporting Club, Australia) Ruvimbo Mucherera (Maccabi Hadera WFC, Israel) Maud Mafuruse (Herentals Queens)Mitchel John (Harare City Queens) Anita Ncube (Faithdrive Academy)