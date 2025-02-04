Official: Marshall Munetsi joins Wolverhampton

Zimbabwean international Marshall Munetsi has joined English Premier League side Wolverhampton on a three-and-half year deal from Stade Reims.

Wolves are understood to have paid £16m for the transfer of Munetsi. The fee makes him the most expensive Zimbabwean player.

Munetsi’s Rise from Ligue 1 to the Premier League

Munetsi had a good half season for Reims after scoring 4 goals and recording two assists in 19 games.

The 28-year-old, who joined Reims in 2019 from Orlando Pirates, made over 150 appearances across all competitions.

He became a key player in his debut campaign and went on to earn a reputation for his versatility, work rate, and defensive solidity.

His performances in France made him a highly sought-after player, with several clubs monitoring his progress before Wolves secured his signature.

The Zimbabwean international also showed his leadership qualities after becoming Reims vice-captain at the start of the 2024/25 season. Munetsi was the second transfer deadline signing for Wolves after the club signed Burkina Faso international Nasser Djiga.