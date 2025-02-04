Stade de Reims sign African midfielder as Marshall Munetsi’s replacement

Stade de Reims have signed Ivorian midfielder Mory Gbane as Marshall Munetsi’s replacement.

Munetsi left the French Ligue 1 club on Monday to join English Premier League side Wolverhampton on a three-and-half year deal.

The Zimbabwe international had been with the club since 2019 when he joined them from Orlando Pirates.

After six years of service, he left for £16m.

The transfer saw Reims securing 24-year-old Gbane from Portuguese top-flight side Gil Vicente for a reported fee of £5m.

Reims Sporting Director Edouard Caillot said after the arrival of the Ivory Coast national:

“We are delighted to welcome Mory Gbane to our squad. He is a player with many qualities but who still has room for improvement. Stade de Reims wants to offer him the ideal conditions to maximize his impact on the field.”