Tawanda Chirewa reacts after making a loan switch to Huddersfield Town

Tawanda Chirewa has expressed his delight after joining Huddersfield Town in a loan deal until the end of the season.

Chirewa made the move just weeks after returning to Wolves following another loan move at Derby.

Speaking after making the move, Chirewa told Huddersfield Town media:

“I’m delighted to be here and feel blessed to have been given the opportunity to join such a big Club ahead of a really important part of the season.”

The Warriors international also revealed that he had a few options before deciding to move to Huddersfield.

He added: “There were a few different options available to me, but coming to Huddersfield Town always felt like the right decision.

“Speaking to the Sporting Director Mark and Head Coach Michael only made me more certain, and now I’m just looking forward to getting started as quickly as possible.”