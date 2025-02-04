Wolves move excites Munetsi

Warriors star Marshall Munetsi is on cloud nine, understandably so considering his dream come true move to the Premier League.

The 28-year-old Mabvuku-raised midfielder inked a four and half year deal to join Wolverhampton Wanderers last night, from French Lig 1 side Stade de Reims.

For the former Orlando Pirates star, it’s simply a dream come true.

“I’m delighted. It’s a dream come true for me. I’ve always wanted to be part of something big, and being part of Wolves is something that is very big for me, and is big for my family. It’s a team that I’ve also seen from afar, and the Premier League is the best place to be, so I’m delighted to join the family, to join the team,” Munetsi told the club’s website.

“I’m very excited. It’s probably going to be the first time I’ve had a big opportunity to be representing a bigger club. Nothing against Reims, but now you’re going to be playing in the Premier League, playing for Wolves. Also, we have a greater population in England for Zimbabwean, I think I will feel even more at home than what I was doing in France,” he added.

Munetsi also revealed that Warriors teammate Tawanda Chirewa, who is also a Wolves player, gave him a warm welcome to the club and so did his former Reims teammate Emmanuel Agbadou.

“Obviously, Tawanda (Chirewa) messaged me as soon as he saw the news. He was so excited, so at least now he’s going to have his big brother there. So, it was very good. With Agba he did the same, because when he first came here, I was the one to welcome him. So, I think now it’s going to be his turn to welcome me.

“As Wolves have seen so far, what he provides for the team, the impact that he has, the energy, the strength, the physique, it’s something that you need in in every top team. So, besides that, also he’s a very good friend of mine. We’ve been very good friends for the past three years. So, I’m also looking forward to that,” remarked Munetsi.