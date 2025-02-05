EPL club Fulham signs Zimbabwean youngster Seth Chingwaro from Man City

EPL club Fulham has signed Zimbabwean youngster Seth Chingwaro from Manchester City Academy.

The London-based side reportedly paid around £750,000 as a transfer fee for Chingwaro.

The midfielder had spent the last six years at City, progressing through the age groups. He made four appearances in the Under-18s Premier League North this season.

Fulham said on his signing: “The Club is delighted to announce the signing of young midfielder Seth Chingwaro from Manchester City.

“Seth, who turned 17 in December, is a midfielder capable of performing in multiple different roles, whether that’s as a deeper player or one looking to impact games in the final third.”

Seth told Fulhamfc.com: “It’s a great feeling to join Fulham.

“I’m really looking forward to the opportunities here and pushing on to hopefully make the First Team in the future.

“I’m a creative player. I like to play in pockets, get on the ball and dribble with it.”

Chingwaro was born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents. He is represented by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports agency.