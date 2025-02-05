Yadah unveil new coach ahead of the 2025 season

Yadah have announced the new technical team ahead of the 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

The new setup is headed by coach Ikabort Masocha, who has replaced Thomas Ruzive.

Masocha will be assisted by Brenna Msiska, while Christopher Ndonya is the goalkeeper’s coach.

The club said: “The Yadah Football club Executive is elated to announce the appointment of Mr Ikabort Masocha as the new substantive head coach for Yadah FC.

“(Mr Ikabort Masocha is a seasoned coach whose wealth of experience in the dugout is well documented both locally and regionally.

“Masocha, a holder of the esteemed Caf A coaching certificate, once had a remarkable stint at Harare City before he migrated to Eswatini. Mr Masocha’s footprints are indelible in the Eswatini Premier League.

“Mr Masocha will superintend a healthy technical bench which boasts of some illustrious names such as former Caps United goalkeeper, Brena Msiska and former Black Mambas shot stopper, Christopher Ndonya