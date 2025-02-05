ZIFA President Nqobile Magwizi’s message to Marshall Munetsi after EPL switch

New Zimbabwe Football Association president Nqobile Magwizi has sent a congratulatory message to Warriors vice-captain Marshall Munetsi following his transfer to the English Premier League.

Munetsi left French Ligue 1 club Stade de Reims on Monday to join English Premier League side Wolverhampton on a three-and-half year deal.

The deal is understood to be around £16m, making him the most expensive Zimbabwean player ever.

Posting on X, Magwizi said: “A heartfelt congratulations on your well-deserved move to Wolverhampton Wanderers FC!

“This transition marks not just a new chapter in your career but a culmination of the immense talent, unwavering dedication, and remarkable leadership you have consistently displayed on and off the pitch.

“Over the past six and a half years at Stade de Reims, you have transformed the club into a true home, leaving behind a legacy of hard work and commitment that will resonate for years to come.

“Your journey has been nothing short of inspiring.

“As our beloved Vice Captain, you have raised the Zimbabwean flag with pride, symbolizing hope and determination for countless young athletes who look up to you.

“You symbolize & personify the essence of perseverance, proving that dreams can be realized through relentless effort and passion.

“As you embark on this exciting new adventure,know that you carry the support and pride of all Zimbabweans and those who have witnessed an incredible journey across the globe.

“May your time at Wolverhampton be filled with success, joy, and continued inspiration. We believe in you and look forward to seeing the heights you will reach in your new home.”