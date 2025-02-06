CAF confirms full fixture schedule and venues for Warriors games at 2025 Afcon

The Confederation of African Football(CAF) has confirmed the Warriors’ full fixture schedule at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco.

The tournament will happen from 21 December 2025 and runs until 18 January 2026.

Zimbabwe were drawn in Group B together with Egypt and two COSAFA rivals – South Africa and Angola.

Michael Nees’ charges, who will use two venues in the group stage, will begin their campaign against Egypt on 22 December.

The Group B opener will be played at the 45,000-seater Grand Stade d’Agadir, in the city of Agadir, on the shore of the Atlantic Ocean near the foot of the Atlas Mountains.

The Warriors will face Angola on Boxing Day on 26 December at Grand Stade de Marrakech in Marrakech, which is about 250km from Agadir.

The national team’s final Group B game is against neighbours South Africa on 29 December at Grand Stade de Marrakech.

This means Zimbabwe will only be travelling for one game as the final two matches will be played at the same venue in Marrakech.