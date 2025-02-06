Evans Gwekwerere’s son, Ephraim, joins Dynamos

Dynamos have signed club legend Evans Gwekwerere’ son, Ephraim, ahead of the new season.

Ephraim has signed a three-year contract after arriving from Herentals U20.

A statement by the Glamour Boys reads: “Dynamos FC is delighted to announce the signing of striker Ephraim Gwekwerere.

“The 18-year-old signed a three-year contract with the Glamour Boys after arriving from Herentals U20.”

Speaking after signing the contract, Ephraim said: “I’m delighted and excited to sign for Dynamos. This is a new chapter in my career and I’m looking forward to meet the demands of the Club.

“I’m a different player from my father and I will work hard to continue making the Gwekwerere name big in football.”