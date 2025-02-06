Liverpool coach Arne Slot makes open admission about transfer plans as trio is yet to sign new deals

Liverpool coach Arne Slot has admitted that the contract situations of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold will have a big influence on their transfer plans ahead of next season.

The trio’s current deals are set to expire at the end of the campaign and talks are on going but nothing has been agreed on by the parties.

Slot said, as cited by Liverpool Echo: “Of course we have some contractual situations that you don’t probably don’t know about! (laughs) But Trent, Mo and Virgil haven’t extended yet. So we are aware of the fact that we have to be sharp and ready for things that can happen.

“I think Richard (Hughes – sporting director) said this already and maybe I said it once or twice as well that with the ‘new regime’ coming in, with Richard, me and some others, the first thing we wanted to do was see what we had over here.

“What could we do with them? Ryan Gravenberch is a great example of that, he quickly became the No.6 just by working with players and every single day or a lot of days, we constantly adjust asking: where are we? What quality do we have? Can we add something? Yes or no.”