West Ham announce departure of Zimbabwean youngster

West Ham have announced the departure of Zimbabwean youngster Sean Tarima.

The 20-year-old defender has left the club on a mutual agreement.

The EPL side announced on their website: “West Ham United can confirm that Favour Fawunmi and Sean Tarima have departed the Club…

“Defender Tarima departs West Ham United following a mutual agreement with the Club. The 20-year-old was also part of the 2022/23 double-winning squad, making 22 appearances for the U18s that season. Tarima, who joined West Ham at U9s, made 18 appearances for Mark Robson’s development squad this season.

“Everyone at West Ham United thanks Favour and Sean for their commitment and dedication during their time in Claret and Blue and wishes them the very best for the future.”

Tarima was born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents which makes him eligible to play for the country’s national teams.