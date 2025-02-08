Andy Rinomhota’s resilience inspires Cardiff City youngster who was signed from Man Utd

Andy Rinomhota’s resilience has inspired Will Fish – a Cardiff City youngster who’s struggling to get time since arriving at the club from Manchester United at the start of the season.

Fish has made just two starts in the Championship this season.

In an interview with BBC, the 21-year-old has hopes to emulate Cardiff City team-mate Rinomhota in establishing himself as a key player for the Bluebirds.

Rinomhota fell out of favour in the previous before becoming a first team regular under coach Omer Riza in this campaign.

“Every time you play for the club you’re going to try and do your best. That’s all I’ll try and do,” Fish said.

“It’s been tough at times, but the lads in front of me have done well and the way football works, it takes one little moment to get your chance and hopefully take it.

“Fair play to Andy, you could see even when he wasn’t playing he was a top professional and trained well.

“He’s an obvious good example. Once he got that chance he took it and now he’s probably been one of our most consistent players.”